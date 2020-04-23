App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 07:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | SIDBI launches liquidity support scheme for MSMEs

SIDBI said it received Rs 15,000 crore from the RBI to provide financial aid to MSMEs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

SIDBI has launched a liquidity support scheme for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) said it had received Rs 15,000 crore from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to provide financial aid to MSMEs.

SIDBI will provide the financing to MSMEs through banks, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and micro-finance institutions (MFIs).

Close
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 23, 2020 07:44 am

tags #MSME

most popular

Does Jio deal make Facebook India’s top tech investor ahead of SoftBank?

Does Jio deal make Facebook India’s top tech investor ahead of SoftBank?

Should India worry about its fiscal deficit increasing when its economy is staring into the abyss?

Should India worry about its fiscal deficit increasing when its economy is staring into the abyss?

RIP SLB model? The asset light model of airlines could soon be history

RIP SLB model? The asset light model of airlines could soon be history

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.