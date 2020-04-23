Coronavirus pandemic | SIDBI launches liquidity support scheme for MSMEs

SIDBI has launched a liquidity support scheme for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) said it had received Rs 15,000 crore from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to provide financial aid to MSMEs.

SIDBI will provide the financing to MSMEs through banks, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and micro-finance institutions (MFIs).