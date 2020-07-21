App
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 07:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus outbreak: Amarnath Yatra 2020 cancelled

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board has decided that it is not advisable to hold and conduct this year’s Shri Amarnathji Yatra.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Amarnath Yatra, which takes place in July-August every year, has been cancelled this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Jammu and Kashmir government on July 21 said that the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board has decided that it is not advisable to hold and conduct this year’s Shri Amarnathji Yatra.

"The board has expressed its regret to announce the cancellation of Yatra 2020," the J&K administration said in a statement.

A statement from the Raj Bhavan said that the shrine board will live telecast of the morning and evening aarti (prayer).

"To keep the religious sentiments alive, the board shall continue live telecast/virtual darshan of morning and evening aarti. The traditional rituals shall be carried out as per past practice. Chhadi Mubarak shall be facilitated by the Government," the statement said.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 07:21 pm

tags #Amarnath yatra #coronavirus #India #Jammu and Kashmir

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.