App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 01:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus impact: Steel players consider to cut production

The industry sources said top management of major players like Tata Steel, JSPL, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS India) and state-owned SAIL and RINL are also discussing similar move.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Steel companies, including those under public sector, are considering to scale down production amid coronavirus outbreak, according to sources. Sajjan Jindal's JSW Steel has already announced its decision to cut production at its plants.

The industry sources said top management of major players like Tata Steel, JSPL, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS India) and state-owned SAIL and RINL are also discussing similar move.

In many states, movement of raw material needed for Steel making is being impacted due to nationwide lockdown, they added.

Close

Employees in the industry are facing difficulties in reaching their offices.

related news

"There is no purpose of just producing and building up inventory levels. Till when the players will produce and keep on piling the output. They can't stop the blast furnaces which are supposed to function continuously, but reduce production," a source said.

Blast furnace is a large structure of about 30 metre high at steel plants. It is lined with refractory firebricks that can withstand temperatures to as high as 2,000 celcius.

Once stopped, it takes several months for a steel company to re-start the critical steel making equipment.

During the lockdown, dispatch by railways and roads is also affected.

According to industry sources, local administration is not allowing trucks carrying goods to ply on road.

Steel players have already apprised the ministry about the issues being faced by them and urged to ask local administration to allow movement of important raw material and finished goods.

Those on duty at important plant locations are facing difficulties in getting their passes made by the local administration.

JSW Steel, Tata Steel, JSPL, AMNS India, SAIL and RINL together produce about 45-50 percent of the country's total steel production annually.

At present, India's total installed crude capacity is at about 140 million tonne per annum.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 01:10 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Economy #India #steel

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.