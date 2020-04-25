Coronavirus crisis | Central government employees protest DA freeze

The constituent organisations of the National Council (JCM) has written to the Department of Personnel & Training for Information and the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance protesting the Centre’s “arbitrary decision” to freeze dearness allowance (DA) of central government employees up to June 30, 2021.

“Before taking such a major policy decision the government has not bothered to consult the staff side of the NC(JCM) and without even hearing the views of the staff side, the decision taken especially on a policy matter which effects the wages of the employees and the pension of the senior citizens is against the spirit of the JCM scheme,” it said.

The letter said that all 48 lakh central government employees, including armed forces personnel and 65 lakh pensioners are “very disappointed” by the drastic decision by the government.

“The central and state government employees are the one who are playing their front line role in the fight against COVID-19, by taking all risk and working in the field exposing themselves without any sufficient Personal Protective Equipment (PPE),” the letter stated.

It added that railway employees, defence civilian employees, postal employees and all other central government employees have already contributed their one day wages to the PM-CARES Fund.

“The Ordnance Factory Employees have contributed their two days wages. In the Railways employees belonging to different categories are deployed for various activities such as PW tracks, signalling, electrical and mechanical assets, running freight trains, parcels special trains, transport essential goods etc. Almost all the Central Government Departments are involved in one or other activities during the entire lockdown period. The Ordnance Factory Employees are directly involved in manufacturing of various PPEs required for the doctors, nurses and health care workers and for other civil authorities. Ignoring all these contribution of the government is targeting them on the plea of "crisis arising out of COVID-19",” the letter added.

The letter adds that freezing of DA will have a serious impact of the HRA of the Central Govt. employees, especially with the “manner in which the price for the essential commodities are rocketing sky high, DA is expected to cross 25 percent from July 2020 onwards.

“Since the DA is freezed the employees will lose this hike in the HRA as well. You will appreciate that the pensioners who are senior citizens are most vulnerable in the fight of the COVID-19 virus and any stoppage of DA in their case at this juncture is not an appreciable decision on the part of the Government,” it pointed out.

It termed the decision an “unnecessary financial hardship and mental agony” for employees on the frontline against coronavirus.

“We request you to convey our feelings to the Prime Minister and the government and withdraw the decision so as to motivate the employees to perform their responsibilities, especially in this crisis period,” the letter added.