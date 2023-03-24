Conversational AI platform Uniphore sets sights on Europe for expansion

Conversational automation company Uniphore, which turned unicorn last year, is now looking at Europe as a part of its expansion plans.

The IIT Madras-incubated company, founded in 2008, sells software for conversational analytics, conversational assistants and conversational security.

Uniphore has a single integrated platform that performs video, tonal, and emotional analysis in order to understand customer behaviour and determine how to improve sales, collections, and so on.

“We are currently in 17 geographies in APAC, Europe and Americas and we continue to grow. Based on recent acquisitions, the US, UK, France, and Spain have also become a part of our market. And Europe is a big part of our expansion plan,” Gokul Gopalakrishnan, senior vice president, APAC/Middle East for Uniphore, told Moneycontrol.

Last month, the company announced that it acquired Red Box, a UK-based company working on capturing voice, screen and metadata from conversations.

Gopalakrishnan also played down possible competition from conversational AI platforms like ChatGPT, stating that the OpenAI platform doesn’t take into context the tonal aspect of a conversation.

Also read: Inside IIT Madras: Institute may work on regional alternative to ChatGPT, says director V Kamakoti

“So our goal is to continue giving value to the customer. We continue to address some of the concerns of our customers, eventually, the IPOs and everything else will happen in the future,” Gopalakrishnan added.

IIT Madras, through its incubation cell and the IIT Madras Research Park, has incubated over 200 deep tech companies like Uniphore. Startups Moneycontrol spoke to recounted how these establishments played a big role in their development.

Also read: Inside IIT Madras: Ace startup mentor Ashok Jhunjhunwala says entrepreneurs must be ready to fail multiple times

Gopalakrishnan said, “Professor Ashok (Jhunjhunwala) has been very involved in the building of this ecosystem, he has helped us, at a sales level talk through every piece of it; has helped us make some connections in the industry and where we continue to do that."

“They still connect us to the other ecosystem players, other startups that are in this space, where we can offer our solutions,” he added.