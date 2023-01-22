English
    Congress fields Elangovan in Tamil Nadu bypoll

    The party chief Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the candidature of Elangovan for the bypoll, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee said, quoting an All India Congress Committee announcement.

    PTI
    January 22, 2023 / 07:51 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Former Union Minister EVKS Elangovan is the Congress party's candidate for the February 27 Erode (east) bypoll, the party announced on Sunday.

    The bypoll was announced by the Election Commission days ago following the recent death of Erode (east) legislator E Thirumahan Everaa, son of Elangovan. The Congress is an ally of the ruling DMK.
    PTI
