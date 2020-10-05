Zerodha users face difficulties during login, company says issue resolved

Users of online brokerage firm Zerodha faced technical difficulties on the website this morning (October 5) with many complaining of issues with the login.

The company has now claimed that issues have been resolved. Tweeting: “Login issues have now been resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience.”



Login issues have now been resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience. https://t.co/Wa35BPWQC3

— Zerodha (@zerodhaonline) October 5, 2020

Earlier in the morning, the company had tweeted informing customers that they may face issues “intermittently” while trying to log into Kite. The statement came in response to numerous customer complaints on social media sites such as Twitter and Reddit.

One Reddit user asked: “Cannot log into Zerodha. Anyone else?” detailing how their 2fA PIN was not being accepted. An update on the interaction said the user was able to get through after multiple tries, but the dashboard is “completely useless… can’t place order. Can’t see my funds.”

In response to the original poster (OP) other redditors soon pointed out that it was a “server issue”, one said the browser kept redirecting back to the login page, and other complained of being unable to view messages. One reply suggested using the desktop to access the site.

On Twitter there was a barrage of feedback. One user said they are unable to login to their Zerodha account:



@zerodhaonline I am unable to login to my zerodha account. Also the customer service is unreachable. Please look into this matter as soon as possible. — Ankit jaiswal (@ankitjaiswal97) October 5, 2020





@zerodhaonline was facing Login issue Morning, Now Unable to Open chart, what is happening ?

— MRUTYUNJAYA G H (@Mrutyunjay_G_H) October 5, 2020

Another pointed out issues that had cropped up:

Users also complained about loss of business during opening trading hours:



@zerodhaonline I placed orders, it gave error message , but later after few minutes it showed executed and showing loss...again tried to exit the trade, it didn't work and again losses increased, what kind of service you are providing? — TradingForLiving (@TradingForLiv11) October 5, 2020





Marketwatch isnt loading still.....more than 1 hour. @zerodhaonline your tech process sucks. @Nithin0dha.

— S.I.P = Stay Indoors Please (@manoj282) October 5, 2020



Please don't repeat sir. If heavy positions r dere n market in panic, who bear the losses? — rk (@justramkumar) October 5, 2020





Dropping a complaint mail to SEBI with screenshots and downtime , misleading status messages and loss that has resulted into. SEBI will fix this for you guys.

— Tanmay Bangale (@TanmayBangale) October 5, 2020

Some others took to threatening formal complaints:

And as social media is wont to, some used humour to make light of the situation: