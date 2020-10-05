172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|companies|zerodha-users-face-difficulties-during-login-company-says-issue-resolved-5922491.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 11:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zerodha users face difficulties during login, company says issue resolved

Earlier in the morning, the company had tweeted informing customers that they may face issues “intermittently” while trying to log into Kite

Moneycontrol News
Representative image (Source: Reuters)
Representative image (Source: Reuters)

Users of online brokerage firm Zerodha faced technical difficulties on the website this morning (October 5) with many complaining of issues with the login.

The company has now claimed that issues have been resolved. Tweeting: “Login issues have now been resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Earlier in the morning, the company had tweeted informing customers that they may face issues "intermittently" while trying to log into Kite. The statement came in response to numerous customer complaints on social media sites such as Twitter and Reddit.

One Reddit user asked: “Cannot log into Zerodha. Anyone else?” detailing how their 2fA PIN was not being accepted. An update on the interaction said the user was able to get through after multiple tries, but the dashboard is “completely useless… can’t place order. Can’t see my funds.”

In response to the original poster (OP) other redditors soon pointed out that it was a “server issue”, one said the browser kept redirecting back to the login page, and other complained of being unable to view messages. One reply suggested using the desktop to access the site.

On Twitter there was a barrage of feedback. One user said they are unable to login to their Zerodha account:

Another pointed out issues that had cropped up:

Users also complained about loss of business during opening trading hours:



Some others took to threatening formal complaints:

And as social media is wont to, some used humour to make light of the situation:

First Published on Oct 5, 2020 10:54 am

