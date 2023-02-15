Vodafone Idea board clears appointment of Murthy GVAS as interim CFO

Murthy is currently designated as the executive vice president financial controller and taxation head.

The Vodafone Idea board has approved the appointment of Murthy GVAS as its interim chief financial officer, effective February 15.

Murthy is currently designated as the executive vice-president, financial controller and head of taxation. He also leads the shared services vertical in the financial function.

The chartered accountant with over 32 years spent in the trade, Murthy had a six-year stint at Tata Steel before joining Vodafone. He holds experience in financial operations, business planning, tax and assurance functions. He joined Vodafone in April 2000 making him experienced in the telecom sector for nearly 23 years.

Vodafone dived deeper into loss in the third quarter with a consolidated net loss of Rs 7,990 crore as against a net loss of Rs 7,595 crore on a sequential basis. Consolidated revenue increased 9.3 percent on-year to Rs 10,621 crore.

The company's average revenue per user, a key performance indicator of telecom operators, improved 17.4 percent on a year-over-year basis to Rs 135 during the December 2022 quarter, aided by tariff hikes and migration of subscribers to unlimited tariff plans.