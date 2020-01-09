Vistara anniversary sale: Domestic flights at Rs 995, offer till January 10

In a big bonanza for flyers, Vistara is offering customers discounted airfares on certain domestic and international routes as it celebrates its 5th anniversary.

The sale will last for 48-hours and end on January 10 for travel bookings for January 25 to September 30.

The offer is available across all three classes of travel across Vistara’s domestic and international network on a first-come-first-served basis, the company statement read.

The airline said that all-inclusive one-way fares for domestic flights start from Rs 995 for economy class, Rs 1,995 for premium economy and Rs 5,555 for business class; while fares on international routes start at Rs 14,555 for economy class, Rs 19,995 for premium economy and Rs 35,555 for business class.

Fares for Mumbai-Delhi start at Rs 2,955, Delhi-Goa at Rs 3,555, Chennai-Mumbai at Rs 2,055, Delhi-Bengaluru at Rs 3,355, and Mumbai-Kolkata at Rs 3,155 among others. On international routes, the Delhi-Bangkok fares start at Rs 14,995, Delhi-Singapore at Rs 20,495, and Mumbai-Dubai at Rs 18,555, among others.

In addition to the discounted fares, customers can also enjoy cashback offers when booking directly with the airline using a valid Bank of Baroda or RBL Bank Credit Card.