MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Upskilling in deep-tech domains like AI and ML a high priority for corporates: Survey

AI and ML are the highest priority skill domains for 2022, followed by cyber security, project management, digital marketing, cloud computing, and data science, the survey by edtech firm Simplilearn said

Moneycontrol Research
January 20, 2022 / 01:38 PM IST

Corporate learning and development (L&D) will continue to flourish in 2022 as companies will invest more in upskilling their executives in deep-tech domains like artificial intelligence and machine learning.

AI and ML are the highest priority skill domains for 2022, followed by cyber security, project management, digital marketing, cloud computing, and data science, a survey by edtech firm Simplilearn said on January 20.

“These skills will receive the highest budget priority from organisations for internal upskilling initiatives and external hires,” the survey added.

According to Simplilearn, at least 80% of the respondents said that developing digital skills internally will be an area of focus in 2022. The top functions targeted by organisations for upskilling programmes are technology (54%), digital operations (39%), digital business (34%), and data science (30%).

With a focus on employee upskilling, 42% of respondents said they offer reimbursement programmes for employee-paid upskilling, and 18% of the organisations are considering doing so. This trend indicates an increased focus on upskilling.

Close

Related stories

At least 84% of the respondents said their companies' L&D budget increased or remained the same in 2021. Overall L&D budgets among enterprises had risen by 4% year-over-year in 2021. Based on the respondents’ views on their skilling focus in 2022, Simplilearn anticipates that this trend will continue in 2022 as well, it added.

“Continuous learning and development ensures employee retention, as professionals tend to stay longer in a company that is invested in their growth and career development. In addition, relevant upskilling is highly beneficial to enterprises as it results in a more productive and efficient workforce,” said Krishna Kumar, founder and chief executive of Simplilearn.

“From finding ways to motivate employees to enhancing their sense of personal growth and aligning them with a company's goals and values, L&D has become a matter of importance across firms – big and small. It is promising to see more and more enterprises taking steps towards boosting L&D practices,” Kumar said adding that a big chunk of L&D's focus will be ensuring that learners keep upskilling at every stage, beyond onboarding and basic training.
Moneycontrol Research
Tags: ##artificialintelligence ##machinelearning #executive education #Simplilearn
first published: Jan 20, 2022 01:38 pm

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.