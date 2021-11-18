MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register now for the Roundtable 'Advancing a sustainable energy future in India' presented by Hitachi energy
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

TVS Supply Chain Solutions picks controlling stake in FIT 3PL Warehousing

TVS SCS has been making headlines for a while now. In the last three months, it has raised nearly Rs 1,600 crore from private investors.

KT Jagannathan
November 18, 2021 / 07:55 PM IST
(Representative image)

(Representative image)

TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS) has picked up a controlling stake in Bengaluru-based FIT 3PL Warehousing Pvt Ltd, an end-to-end contract logistics services provider.

The company has acquired 69.1 percent in FIT 3PL from FIT Consulting and Services Pvt Ltd for an undisclosed sum.

“This transaction will strengthen the existing pan-India presence of TVS SCS through an addition of more than 1.5 million square feet of warehouse space,” said a release. Incorporated in 1997, and formerly known as Jayem Warehousing Pvt Ltd, FIT 3PL is one of the few independent Indian logistics companies with establishments across the country.

It has about 75 warehouses across 33 cities and offers a bouquet of logistics services to customers across sectors such as office automation, fast-moving consumer goods, e-com, retail, auto, engineering, and the like. The company was rebranded FIT 3PL in 2020.

TVS SCS has been making headlines for a while now. In the last three months, it has raised nearly Rs 1,600 crore from private investors. This included the Rs 590 crore raised in October from a fund managed by Exor, the Europe-based diversified holding company controlled by the Agnelli family.

Close

Related stories

In September, about Rs 1,000 crore was raised from Kotak Special Situations Fund. Of this, Rs 800 crore was reportedly raised by a promoter entity of R. Dinesh, managing director of TVS SCS, to buy out the Canadian pension fund CDPQ’s stake in the company and help the TVS family consolidate its holding.

"FIT 3PL is an important business addition and will further strengthen TVS SCS’ pan-India presence. Our full range of technology capabilities can be leveraged to increase cross-selling and up-selling opportunities and provide solutions for all new and existing customers of FIT 3PL. This acquisition will advance TVS SCS’ technology position by adding scale and empowering customers to optimise their supply chains using the power of emerging technologies,” Ravi Viswanathan, joint managing director, TVS SCS, said in a statement.

TVS SCS has grown both organically and through strategic acquisitions to become a fully integrated global supply chain solutions provider with over 17,000 employees.
KT Jagannathan is a senior journalist based in Chennai
Tags: #mergers & acquisitions #TVS Supply Chain Solutions
first published: Nov 18, 2021 07:55 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.