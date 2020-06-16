This week 21 years ago, Google raised $25 million from Sequoia Capital, Kleiner Perkins

Google, the search engine giant entwined into our lives, was not always quite this big. This week in 1999, it raised $25 million in venture funding from Sequoia Capital and Kleiner Perkins Caulfield and Byers

Google also announced that Michael Moritz - the general partner of Sequoia Capital - and John Doerr - the general partner of Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers - had joined it's board of directors.

"We are delighted to have venture capitalists of this caliber help us build the company," said Larry Page, the CEO and co-founder of Google. "We plan to aggressively grow the company and the technology so we can continue to provide the best search experience on the web."

"Google’s technology highlights include PageRank, a patent-pending, objective measure of the importance of web pages. PageRank is computed by solving an equation of 500 million variables and two billion terms. Google’s innovative user interface includes dynamic summaries, a cached web, and the time-saving "I’m feeling lucky" button, " Google said in a statement in 1999.

Google was also among the investments which made Moritz a venture investing superstar and Sequoia the world's leading VC.

Google eventually went public in 2004 in an IPO that valued it at $23 billion. It is currently has a market cap of close to a trillion dollars.