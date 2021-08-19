business Tata Steel on lowering carbon emission, ESG compliance & industry trends Koushik Chatterjee is a steel industry veteran with decades of deep experience in the sector as part of the top leadership team of global steel giant Tata Steel. Koushik is now very active on Tata Steel’s sustainable steel strategy and is a key participant at various global forum on climate consciousness. In this video, he talks about the long road ahead to achieve environment friendly steel. He says: - De-carbonisation tech has not yet evolved to the level needed for steel industry - Indian steel cos with high carbon emission have to bear the transitionary cost - Tata Steel’s European prices will improve, India steel price will hold in the present quarter