Systematix Infotech Pvt Ltd appraised at CMMI Level 3

Systematix Infotech Pvt. Ltd. today announced that it has been appraised at Level 3 of the Software Engineering Institute’s CMMI® (Capability Maturity Model Integration).

The appraisal was performed by Software Quality Center LLC.

CMMI is an enhanced version of the erstwhile Software - Capability Maturity Model that integrates various other frameworks originally developed by the Software Engineering Institute (SEI).

It is being adopted worldwide by leading Information Technology organizations as a benchmark quality standard. CMMI Institute is now part of the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA®) and maintains the CMMI products.

Certified High Maturity Lead Appraiser from SQC, Kris Puthucode led the appraisal covering all 17 processes areas. The assessment included a detailed analysis comprising more than 240+ review hours in 17 process areas.

An appraisal at maturity level 3 indicates the organization is performing at a “Defined” level. At this level, processes are well characterized and understood and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods. The organization’s set of standard processes, which is the basis for maturity level 3, is established and improved over time.

“Systematix is a young and passionate team pursuing customer satisfaction as a critical goal by technology excellence and use of global best practices in software development. This achievement of CMMI V1.3 Maturity Level 3 attests their commitment for standard and repeatable processes, thereby assuring their customers of better quality products and services, said Kris Puthucode, CMMI Institute Certified High Maturity Lead Appraiser, from Software Quality Center LLC, (SQC). "We look at them to continue the good work in performance excellence and see Systematix move to the higher process maturity", added Kris.

“We are extremely proud to have achieved Level 3 rating on the CMMI Level 3 ver1.3. It feels amazing to be amongst handful 1961 CMMI appraised companies in India. It demonstrates that Systematix operates at the world’s best practices and that our offshore global delivery model is making quality deliverables said Sunil Rawat, Founder and MD at Systematix Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

The benefits to Systematix Infotech’s clients working with a CMMI Level 3 rated company include service excellence, predictability in delivery, project execution transparency, and better quality. Standardized processes and approach through CMMI streamlines project deliverables and makes our employees also happy. It goes without saying that Happy people produce great results” adds Sunil.

The CMMI Institute published Systematix’s SCAMPI appraisal result on July 26, 2019 and here is the result for public reference.

CMMI institute (CMMIinstitute.com) is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people, process, and technology. CMMI Institute’s promise is to inspire cultures of continuous improvement that elevated performance and create sustainable competitive advantage.

About Systematix

Incorporated in 2005, Systematix Infotech Pvt. Ltd (SIPL), is a global IT Services and Solutions company that has served 900+ clients on diverse business challenges in various industries. They believe in building applications that help companies lead the way forward. Systematix operates from offices across the United States, Singapore and has offshore development centers in India at Bangalore, Gurgaon, Indore, and Bhopal.

A team of 250+ resources across spectrum of advanced technologies has successfully delivered solutions for Enterprise Mobility, eCommerce, CMS, ERP, CRM, POS, RPA (Robotic Process Automation), Chatbots, Business Intelligence, and Data Science. Process, Quality and On-time delivery are DNA of Systematix as it holds CMMI level 3 “Defined” rating and an ISO 9001:2005 certification for quality management.

For more information visit www.systematixinfotech.com or mail your queries at kapil.khandelwal@systematixindia.com

Rs 599 for first year