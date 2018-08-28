App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 06:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Syska Group eyes Rs 2,000 crore revenue from wires, cables segment in FY19

The rollout of new products under wires,cables category will begin from September onwards

M Saraswathy @maamitalks

Fast moving electrical goods company SSK Group (Syska) is targeting revenue of Rs 2,000 crore in FY19 from the wires and cables segment. The company which recently entered the wires and cables segment is looking to grow this business, apart from the LED segment which is a dominant segment for the group.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Syska Group Director Rajesh Uttamchandani said that their LED (lights) business is seeing an almost 15-20 percent month-on-month growth and will continue this pace.

“We have introduced smart bulbs and were one of the earliest players to partner with Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa,” he added.

On the newest business, he said that they will begin the roll-out for the wires segment from September onwards and slowly they will progress into cables that will be rolled out completely by April 2019.

related news

Though there are large players dominant in the wires and cables segment in the country, Uttamchandani said that there is adequate opportunity for them to grow.

“Almost 40 percent of the market is unorganised and we will be able to compete aggressively and effectively in this space. We don’t consider anyone as competitors and believe that there is a market for us,” he added.

Talking about the rationale for entering this business, he said that they have already set up a distribution structure all over India and thought of bringing in other products to improve the topline and bottom-line.

Among the other products, small appliances is a niche category which the group is looking to expand into. Uttamchandani said that they have already launched products like iron and are also open to acquisition opportunities in this space.
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 06:44 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.