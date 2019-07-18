App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 04:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Suzuki Motorcycle launches MotoGP edition of GIXXER SF series priced Rs 1.1 lakh

SMIPL said it will also introduce Suzuki GIXXER SF 250 MotoGP edition powered by a 249cc engine in August.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on July 18 launched the MotoGP edition of its new GIXXER SF series bike priced at Rs 1.1 lakh (rpt) (ex-showroom Delhi).

The GIXXER SF MotoGP edition is powered by a 155cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel injection engine and is meant only for enthusiasts, SMIPL said in a statement.

It will have the same livery theme along with Suzuki Racing Blue colour taking cues from the 2019 edition of Suzuki MotoGP machine, it added.

Close

"With state of the art design, high output and low fuel consumption engine along with an easy to handle chassis, the GIXXER SF series MotoGP edition is designed to impress," SMIPL Vice President Devashish Handa said.

The company received an overwhelming response for the newly launched GIXXER SF series with lot of anticipation about the MotoGP colour, he added.

SMIPL said it will also introduce Suzuki GIXXER SF 250 MotoGP edition powered by a 249cc engine in August.
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 04:07 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #India #Suzuki Motorcycle

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.