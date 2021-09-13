MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Six entities exit first cohort of RBI's regulatory sandbox on retail payments

The products found acceptable under this cohort may be considered for adoption by regulated entities subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements.

Moneycontrol News
September 13, 2021 / 07:19 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (File image)

Reserve Bank of India (File image)


The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on September 13 said six entities have completed the ‘Test Phase’ under the first cohort of regulatory sandbox based on retail payments.

The six entities are Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (PaySe), Tap Smart Data Information Services Private Limited (Citycash), Natural Support Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd (IND-e-Cash), Naffa Innovations Pvt. Ltd (ToneTag), Ubona Technologies Pvt Ltd (BHIM Voice) and Eroute Technologies Pvt Ltd.

PaySe is an offline digital cash product using Near Field Communication NFC or Bluetooth Low energy protocol for secure wireless offline payment mode where no other connectivity is required at the time of the customer transaction at merchant location.

‘Citycash’ is a set of NFC based Prepaid card and NFC enabled Point of Sale (PoS) device to facilitate offline Person-to-Merchant (P2M) transactions and the card can be used for travel pass and wallet to pay in offline mode for bus ticket and at select merchants. 'IND-e-Cash' uses the same NFC technology to enable offline digital payments in remote locations.

ToneTag offers phone-based payment solutions via feature phones for P2M transactions over sound medium by establishing a secure channel to transfer data over Interactive Voice Response (IVR) between devices.

Close

Related stories

BHIM Voice is a voice-based UPI payment solution facilitating offline Person-to Person (P2P) and P2M transactions via phones and offering convenience of preferred Indian language to the customer through IVR.

Eroute Technologies Pvt. Ltd's sandbox product is a UPI based offline payment solution using SIM overlay smartcard placed on the SIM to drive SIM Tool Kit (STK) menu-based user interface to facilitate transactions.

On May 10, 2021, Eroute Technologies was granted authorisation by RBI to operate as a prepaid payment instruments (PPI) company.

The products were evaluated based on mutually agreed test scenarios and expected outcomes, the RBI said in a release. All the products have been found viable within the boundary conditions defined during testing under Regulatory Sandbox, the central bank said.

The products found acceptable under this cohort may be considered for adoption by regulated entities subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements, the RBI said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #RBI Sandbox
first published: Sep 13, 2021 06:59 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.