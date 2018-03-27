App
Mar 27, 2018 03:59 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Seeing steady flow of projects in Indian market, says ABB India

ABB inaugurated a new digital smart factory at their campus in Nelamangala in Bengaluru. Rukmini Rao visited the factory and caught up with Sanjeev Sharma, MD of ABB India and asked him about how the company is leveraging towards smart factories.

ABB inaugurated a new digital smart factory at their campus in Nelamangala in Bengaluru. Rukmini Rao visited the factory and caught up with Sanjeev Sharma, MD of ABB India and asked him about how the company is leveraging towards smart factories.

Sharma said that the market has been mixed since 2016, but certain sub-segments doing well.

He further said that we are seeing good investment in food and beverages, transportation and infrastructure. However, utilities and industries segment are catching up, they are re-adjusting with mega trends in the market.

Talking about business, he said 2018 has started with a good orderbook. Order uptick seen in renewables like solar and wind.

According to him, new possibilities are developing around grid because grid needs to get smarter to handle so much of renewables.

Sharma mentioned that we are seeing strong requirement on digitization front especially in brownfield projects.

He further mentioned that order inflows in railways and metro also seeing a strong uptick.

We are seeing a steady flow of projects in the Indian market, he added.

For entire interview, watch accompanying video.

