Sansui to invest Rs 1,000 crore in India, eyes bigger market share

The company plans to target the Indian millennials with focus on technology and pricing.
Sansui, in a strategic partnership with Jaina Group, plans to invest Rs 1,000 crore in its Indian operations in the next three years.
Jaina Group will sell Sansui products through 6,000 retail partners and will offer after-sales service network at over 400 service centres. The products will also be available on Flipkart.
Speaking on the occasion, Pradeep Jain, Managing Director, Jaina Group, said that the company plans to set up a new manufacturing unit in Gurugram for television and washing machines.
He said that this is in line with the 'Make in India' initiative, adding that the consumer durables segment has the maximum potential but the least penetrated market.
"With the Indian appliance and consumer electronics market expected to increase at 9 percent, we are eyeing double digit market share by 2022," said Jain.
Lim Jew Tim, Head - Global Licensing, Sansui, said India is a key growth market for Sansui and partnership with the Jaina Group reiterates the company's intention to market its products across the country.The company plans to target the Indian millennials with focus on technology and pricing. Jain reiterated that they aim to provide competitive pricing for premium technologies.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.