Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 06:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sansui to invest Rs 1,000 crore in India, eyes bigger market share

The company plans to target the Indian millennials with focus on technology and pricing.

Pramiti Lonkar @LonkarPramiti

Sansui, in a strategic partnership with Jaina Group, plans to invest Rs 1,000 crore in its Indian operations in the next three years.

Jaina Group will sell Sansui products through 6,000 retail partners and will offer after-sales service network at over 400 service centres. The products will also be available on Flipkart.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradeep Jain, Managing Director, Jaina Group, said that the company plans to set up a new manufacturing unit in Gurugram for television and washing machines.

He said that this is in line with the 'Make in India' initiative, adding that the consumer durables segment has the maximum potential but the least penetrated market.

"With the Indian appliance and consumer electronics market expected to increase at 9 percent, we are eyeing double digit market share by 2022," said Jain.

Lim Jew Tim, Head - Global Licensing, Sansui, said India is a key growth market for Sansui and partnership with the Jaina Group reiterates the company's intention to market its products across the country.

The company plans to target the Indian millennials with focus on technology and pricing. Jain reiterated that they aim to provide competitive pricing for premium technologies.

First Published on Sep 26, 2019 06:41 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Sansui

