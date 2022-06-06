business Sanjay Nayar and Angad Banga on what’s common between them: Sorin, Nykaa, Startups, KKR and more! Sanjay Nayar, Founder, Sorin Investments and Angad Banga, Chief Operating Officer of Hong Kong-based diversified firm, The Caravel Group, speak exclusively to Moneycontrol’s Ashwin Mohan on their latest project together – $135-million venture capital fund Sorin Investments which will back early stage tech startups. The Nayar and Banga family go back a long way as both Sanjay and Angad worked together at private equity firm KKR and The Caravel Group is Nykaa’s first and largest external investor. The Caravel Group also backs Meesho and NBFC FlexiLoans. Both spoke about: 1) Why launch a VC fund now when biggies are pulling back? 2) How will Sorin Investments differentiate itself from peers in a crowded market ? 3) Key lessons as a dealmaker for Sanjay Nayar in his 3.0 era post Citi & KKR 4) The startup funding winter ( firms shutting, job cuts, down rounds) & valuation impact 5) The Caravel Group’s investment philosophy & India investment plans 6) Pressure on startup/tech stocks like Nykaa post an impressive market debut