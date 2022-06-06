English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO

    business

    Sanjay Nayar and Angad Banga on what’s common between them: Sorin, Nykaa, Startups, KKR and more!

    Sanjay Nayar, Founder, Sorin Investments and Angad Banga, Chief Operating Officer of Hong Kong-based diversified firm, The Caravel Group, speak exclusively to Moneycontrol’s Ashwin Mohan on their latest project together – $135-million venture capital fund Sorin Investments which will back early stage tech startups. The Nayar and Banga family go back a long way as both Sanjay and Angad worked together at private equity firm KKR and The Caravel Group is Nykaa’s first and largest external investor. The Caravel Group also backs Meesho and NBFC FlexiLoans. Both spoke about: 1) Why launch a VC fund now when biggies are pulling back? 2) How will Sorin Investments differentiate itself from peers in a crowded market ? 3) Key lessons as a dealmaker for Sanjay Nayar in his 3.0 era post Citi & KKR 4) The startup funding winter ( firms shutting, job cuts, down rounds) & valuation impact 5) The Caravel Group’s investment philosophy & India investment plans 6) Pressure on startup/tech stocks like Nykaa post an impressive market debut

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.