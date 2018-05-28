Reliance Entertainment, Imtiaz Ali ink pact for movie production

Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Entertainment and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali today announced the formation of Window Seat Films, LLP, a 50:50 joint venture for production of movies.

This is Reliance Entertainment’s fifth such partnership with an Indian filmmakers to form a production company. Others include partnerships with Phantom Films (Anurag Kashyap, Madhu Mantena, Vikas Bahl and Vikramaditya Motwane), Rohit Shetty Picturez, Plan C Studios (Neeraj Pandey) and Y NOT Films (S. Sashikanth).

In a statement, the company said that this creative and business mix will benefit from the artistic abilities of Ali, and the global marketing and distribution capabilities of Reliance Entertainment.

Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, Vice Chairman, Reliance Entertainment, said that they are looking forward to making great movies together.

Reliance Entertainment has produced, distributed and released more than 300 films in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali.

Imtiaz Ali, who is known for his films like ‘Jab We Met’, ‘Love Aaj Kal’ and ‘Tamasha’, said: “There is a common vision that Window Seat Films & Reliance Entertainment share in terms of the content that we'd like to make, the kind of stories we'd like to tell and the way we'd like to collaborate in running this partnership.”