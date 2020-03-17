RBL Bank dismisses rumours, urges stakeholders to ignore ‘misplaced’ speculations

"RBL Bank is financially strong, well-capitalized, profitable, and a growing entity with a strong governance set-up," the bank said in a statement quelling rumours about its financial health. The official statement on March 17 re-establishes its stance, as declared earlier in March, that it is adequately capitalised.

There have been rumours after Yes Bank’s debacle that RBL Bank may be the next one in line to fall. However, in its statement, the bank has said that the rumours are “totally misplaced, motivated and not based on facts”.

As per the latest statement, RBL Bank is well capitalized with a capital adequacy ratio of 16.08 percent with Tier-1 at 15.02 percent, which is significantly higher than the prescribed regulatory requirement at 11.5 percent and 9.5 percent respectively.

“RBL Bank is committed to all its stakeholders and we would urge all our stakeholders to not believe unsubstantiated information and mischievous rumours,” the official statement says.

According to RBL Bank, all its businesses are doing well as it continues to expand its presence across newer territories. It says that it has been adding more branches and hiring more people than previously planned.