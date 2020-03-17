App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 09:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBL Bank dismisses rumours, urges stakeholders to ignore ‘misplaced’ speculations

According to RBL Bank, all its businesses are doing well as it continues to expand its presence across newer territories.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

"RBL Bank is financially strong, well-capitalized, profitable, and a growing entity with a strong governance set-up," the bank said in a statement quelling rumours about its financial health. The official statement on March 17 re-establishes its stance, as declared earlier in March, that it is adequately capitalised.

There have been rumours after Yes Bank’s debacle that RBL Bank may be the next one in line to fall. However, in its statement, the bank has said that the rumours are “totally misplaced, motivated and not based on facts”.

As per the latest statement, RBL Bank is well capitalized with a capital adequacy ratio of 16.08 percent with Tier-1 at 15.02 percent, which is significantly higher than the prescribed regulatory requirement at 11.5 percent and 9.5 percent respectively.

Close

“RBL Bank is committed to all its stakeholders and we would urge all our stakeholders to not believe unsubstantiated information and mischievous rumours,” the official statement says.

related news

According to RBL Bank, all its businesses are doing well as it continues to expand its presence across newer territories. It says that it has been adding more branches and hiring more people than previously planned.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 09:53 am

tags #RBL Bank

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.