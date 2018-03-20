Rating by Forrester will help us get leads for orders, says Newgen Software

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd in focus as the company has been recognized as a 'leader' by Forrester in their wave reports. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Diwakar Nigam, CMD of Newgen Software spoke about the reports and latest happenings in the company.

Nigam said that Forrester is a leading research and advisory firm. We have been rated the ‘leader’ in process automation and enterprise content management.

He further said that positive rating by Forrester provides clients a lot of comfort and will help company get leads for orders.

Talking about business, he said we get 28 percent of revenue from the US and going forward the market share in the US will go up.

On growth front, he said we will maintain our historical growth trajectory going ahead.