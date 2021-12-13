QuEST Global to double headcount in India in two years

QuEST caters chiefly to the aerospace, defence, automotive, energy, hi-tech, healthcare and medical devices, rail and semiconductor sectors.

QuEST Global, a product engineering and lifecycle services company, plans to double its headcount in India from 7,500 in the next two years, anticipating growth in demand as the pandemic recedes.

The company expects demand to pick up across all verticals, especially the digital and industrial sectors, and reckons that the strong demand traction is likely to continue for the next few years provided there is no drastic impact of any subsequent pandemic waves, said S Narayanan, vice president and head of the company’s Thiruvananthapuram centre.

“While there was a downturn in the aerospace sector after the pandemic outbreak, other sectors like healthcare and the medical field showed robust growth,” Narayanan said.

The company will ramp up recruitment at its Kerala and Pune centres. The remaining demand will be met from other centres in Vadodara, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Belgaum, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar and Chennai, Narayanan said.

QuEST Global will add more than 3,000 engineers in the next two years at its Thiruvananthapuram centre in Kerala, which serves as the major hub for product engineering services. The centre now has more than 2,500 employees, Narayanan said.

In Pune, QuEST will hire 2,000 engineers in the next three years to add to its existing employee strength of over 350. By adding to the employee strength in the centre, the company aims to increase its focus on embedded software and digital technologies involving cloud, data engineering, data science, and Internet of Things.

The new hires will be a mix of both freshers and laterals. The company plans to hire local talent from engineering institutes across the state. In an attempt to bridge the industry-academia gap, QuEST has been associating with colleges in the state and other cities that they operate in.

“The aim behind the expansion plan is to deepen our commitment to strategic customers, which will also help generate multiple employment opportunities for passionate engineering professionals in the local economy. We are confident that by investing in adding to our technical skills, we will be able to solve complex engineering challenges for our customers,” Narayanan said

While acting as the product engineering services hub for QuEST, the Thiruvananthapuram centre also drives innovation with over 20 labs across the automotive, power, medical and hi-tech verticals.

The 25-year-old QuEST Global has a presence in 13 countries with 54 global delivery centres and over 11,500 personnel.