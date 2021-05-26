Pfizer says hasn't authorised anyone to import, distribute vaccine in India

Pfizer’s vaccine is based on genetic material or mRNA.

Neither Pfizer nor any of its global affiliates, including in India, have authorised anyone to import, market and distribute the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID 19 vaccine, the American pharma giant told Moneycontrol on May 26.

The pharma major was responding to questions if the company or its affiliates had submitted an expression of interest (EoI) for supplying COVID-19 vaccines in response to a global tender floated by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM).

"As stated earlier, during this pandemic phase, across the world, Pfizer is supplying its COVID-19 vaccine only to central governments and supra-national organisations for deployment in national immunisation programmes," a Pfizer spokersperson said.

"We continue to have ongoing discussions with the Government of India towards making our vaccine available for use nationally.”

Also read: Pfizer asks India for pre-order, advance payment for COVID-19 vaccines: Report

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The Maharashtra government on May 25 said it had received eight bids for supply of vaccines. These bids were received from intermediaries that claimed to have tie-ups with the manufacturers of the Sputnik V, Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca. The intermediaries were quoting prices between Rs 800 and Rs 2,500 for a full dose, which is two jabs.

The state government also said had extended the process by a week to enable various bidders to submit documents in support of the bids in accordance with the MCGM's global EoI.