    Pfizer asks doctors to suspend use of certain antibiotics due to deviations at manufacturing unit

    Moneycontrol News
    May 18, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST
    The company has asserted that there are some deviations observed in the manufacturing process.

    Pfizer has advised doctors in India to stop using some of its life-saving antibiotics for patients admitted in ICU or wards of Hospitals asserting that there are some deviations observed in the manufacturing process.

    These products are Magnex, Magnex forte, Zosyn and Magnamycin.

    In its latest press release, Pfizer added that while the manufacturer is currently investigating the matter, they have requested Pfizer to suspend the same/distribution/supply and use of the above-mentioned medicines.

    The company assured of taking all reasonable efforts to resolve the matter.

    (This is a developing story, stay tuned for more updates)

