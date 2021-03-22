English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

PAG Group invests Rs 2,366 crore in Edelweiss Wealth Management

Pursuant to this investment, PAG Group and Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd will be the shareholders in EWM, of which PAG will hold a controlling stake.

Moneycontrol News
March 22, 2021 / 10:54 PM IST
Edelweiss Group | Representative Image

Edelweiss Group | Representative Image

PAG Group, one of the largest private investment firms in Asia, has invested Rs 2,366 crore in Edelweiss Wealth Management (EWM), stated an official release issued by Edelweiss Group on March 22.

The completion of this strategic investment is "consequent to receipt of all regulatory approvals and closure of all formalities", the statement said.

The amount of Rs 2,366 crore, pumped into EWM by PAG Group, includes primary and secondary investment. "Pursuant to these transactions, PAG Group and EFSL (Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd) will be the shareholders in EWM, of which PAG will hold a controlling stake," it further added.

Notably, EWM reported a revenue of Rs 880 crore in the nine-month period ending on December 31, 2020. In the same period, it also posted a profit of Rs 180 crore after deducting tax.

"The primary capital infusion in the EWM business from PAG will further strengthen the equity base of EWM and ensure availability of growth capital," Edelweiss Group said.

Close
"Edelweiss and PAG will continue to work together towards value unlocking through demerger and listing of EWM business," it stated.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd #Edelweiss Group #Edelweiss Wealth Management (EWM) #PAG Group
first published: Mar 22, 2021 10:54 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.