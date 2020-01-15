App
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 02:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

McDonald's India partners with Zomato for food delivery in Northern, Eastern region

Customers in North and East India will now be able to order McDonald's food items on Zomato, and get it delivered to their doorsteps. The service will be available through more than 125 McDonald's restaurants in the region, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

McDonald's India on Wednesday said it has partnered with online restaurant guide, food ordering and delivery platform Zomato for further expanding the availability and accessibility of McDelivery for the Northern and Eastern region.

"We are excited to make McDelivery accessible to customers on Zomato, one of India's leading online food delivery platforms, making it even more convenient for them to enjoy their favorite McDonald's menu items," McDonald's India – North and East, Operations and Training Senior Director Rudra Kishore Sen said.

Zomato's live order-tracking feature is streamlined with in-restaurant operation to provide the best experience for diners by delivering their food as hot and fresh as possible, the statement said.

"It is absolutely wonderful to partner with a brand that revolutionized the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) segment in our country," Zomato Food Delivery - Chief Operating Officer Mohit Sardana said.

McDonald's restaurants in North and East India are operated by Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt Ltd.

First Published on Jan 15, 2020 02:35 pm

