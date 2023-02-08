MC Insider: The silent top boss, market’s love for chemical stocks, fintech feat and more

The Silent Top Boss

The CEO of this bank, going by the sheer size of assets he manages, is a giant in the industry. But the fact is no one knows much about him or his work. He doesnt speak to the media nor does he appear in any public forums. That’s quite a contrast to his predecessor who was an absolute media darling. Most media houses have tried (and failed) to get an interview with the man. Buzz is even the communication team has given up convincing the CEO to talk to the press. Since the top boss practices silence, the second and third level officers too are forced to keep a low profile. All this is quite a contrast to rival CEOs who go to town for every small product launch. Interesting, no?

