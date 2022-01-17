MC Insider: Silence on shenanigans, board plays party pooper, marathon divestment, big-daddy IPO and more

WHAT'S IN A NAME

This much-hyped scooter maker has been in the news for a whole host of issues- delayed deliveries, poor quality of vehicles, and customer complaints. But what has also befuddled many is the huge variance in the number of units it claimed it has made with the actual number of registrations from official data. While deviance of 200-400 on a claim of 4000-5000 seems par for the course, in this case, variance is huge, where the data shows just one-fifth of what the company has been claiming. What has also added to the confusion is the way it has changed the term 'delivery' to 'shipped' and now 'despatched.' The company refused to disclose the actual number of units delivered but insists on using terms such as 'despatched' or 'shipped.' One hopes it all eventually adds up.

