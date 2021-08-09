MC Insider: Returning to work, DRHP filing frenzy, PE firms turn head hunters and more

‘WEEDING’ OUT THE TOP BRASS

This company has been going through rough times in the last couple of years after a spectacular run in the previous two decades. A CEO change can make or break a company and in this case, unfortunately, the latter seems to be the case, going by tepid growth, drop in margins, loss of market cap, market share and non-stop flight of talent. Former employees now avidly use a woodcutter story from a Facebook group to describe its dire straits. Here's an abridged version: "Once upon a time there was a beautiful garden that needed cleaning as it was very old. The company brought in a woodcutter as a gardener. He came like a superhero with a bulldozer and tons of axe’s to clear the garden. It was a total warzone out there. What will the owners do now to the woodcutter? Was it a mistake or a conscious decision to bring in a woodcutter for a gardening job?" The forward helpfully carries a disclaimer that it's a non-corporate joke and bears no resemblance to anyone living or dead. Well, if you know, you know!

