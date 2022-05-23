MC Insider: Message in a T-shirt, sarkari moves after LIC IPO, brokerage gunning for ETFs, NBFC wary about fintech, and more

FINTECH-WARY NBFC

Imagine having your worst suspicion confirmed in a poetic way. This non-bank lender has been wary of joining hands with fintechs. Recently its top boss was at the receiving end of a vicious peer-to-peer lending platform’s collection tactics. The gentleman received a bunch of terse messages with choice words, not to be repeated in polite company. Upon investigation, he found that one of his personal staff was the borrower. The fintech had merrily claimed access to the staff’s contacts and went on to harass by hounding everyone associated with him, including his employer. Needless to say, this NBFC would steer clear of fintech partnerships and focus on its own super app. The company’s chief doesn’t want to shake hands with ‘fly-by-night’ youngsters with dubious collection processes. It is telling considering it comes from an NBFC known to lend to underserved borrowers.

