MC Insider: Investor looking for investor, disinvestment is back, taming fintechs, healthcare action and more

No More Wild, Wild Fintechs



The wild west of fintechs is getting tamed, one regulation at a time and the latest clip to its wings is the digital lending rules. So far, there is no scalpel to the earnings but fintechs aren’t less antsy. Surprisingly though some are fine coming under rules as long as bad apples get weeded out. That seems to be the problem still, according to one such fintech lender. Rules so far apply to only those that are registered with the regulator but there are many unscrupulous side hustles going on. “What is the point of nicking the good guys when you can’t kill the bad ones?” he says. Fintechs with no licence under any law but with a jazzy app are making bucks through lending which was the main problem that shook the regulator awake in the first place. But the regulator is not done prescribing rules yet and the hope is that the next set of rules don’t bleed the sincere ones to decimate the nefarious.

