MC Insider: Bank in trouble, unlucky airline, going Koo-Koo, another MNC exit, and more

Full-blown Crisis At Bank

Against the full strength of 11, the number of board members in this bank has now whittled down to just five. If one excludes the CEO and the RBI nominees, the board members are merely three. This situation arose after a series of resignations including one last month. Although personal reasons were cited, we hear the real reason why the directors resigned was an open threat from powerful shareholders about a forced ouster at an impending extraordinary general meeting. This was because the directors refused to toe the line of shareholders. What is more worrying is this bank won't be able to appoint additional directors due to an ongoing court case. This would mean if one more director resigns, the bank will be left with just one director excluding CEO and RBI directors that will push it to nothing short of an administrative crisis. Will the RBI let that happen? We will update you on this. Watch this space!

