MC Insider: A secure data centre pact, MSME wrath at govt conference, HNIs bullish on a chemicals firm and more

Slack 'em with Guilt!

In an attempt to fix the media leak within the organisation, a little birdie told us this startup which laid off staff, reached out to their employees on a messaging platform used internally, requesting them to follow ethics and maintain the culture that the organisation holds. The company went to the extent of saying that this will only damage the reputation of the employees as well and quoted many instances where the company was very supportive to staff at all times. The irony is that some employees chose to share this message to media as well. Guess there is no stopping bad news from traveling fast!

