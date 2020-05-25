App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 25, 2020 10:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kotak Mahindra Bank interest rates on saving account slashed to 3.50% from May 25

The new interest rates will be applicable from May 25 on balance up to Rs. 1 lakh

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
From May 25, Kotak Mahindra Bank’s interest rates on savings accounts are slashed to 3.50 percent per annum on balance up to Rs. 1 lakh. On balance above Rs. 1 lakh, the same is 4 percent. The rates are going to be the same for senior and non-senior customers.

The interest rates will also be the same for Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account/Small Account holders. For Non Resident (NRE/NRO) customers, the rate will be 3.50 percent for both senior and non-senior clients.

Savings Account Interest Rates
NatureRate of Interest
NormalSenior Citizen
A. Domestic (W.e.f. May 25, 2020)4%* p.a. on balance above Rs. 1 lakh, 3.50% p.a. on balance up to Rs. 1 lakh4%* p.a. on balance above Rs. 1 lakh, 3.50% p.a. on balance up to Rs. 1 lakh
B. Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account/Small Account (W.e.f. May 25, 2020)4%* p.a. on balance above Rs. 1 lakh, 3.50% p.a. on balance up to Rs. 1 lakh4%* p.a. on balance above Rs. 1 lakh, 3.50% p.a. on balance up to Rs. 1 lakh
C. Non Resident (NRE/NRO)3.50% p.a.3.50% p.a.

On May 13, Kotak Mahindra Bank reported standalone profit of Rs 1,266.6 crore for the quarter ended March 2020, registering a 10 percent fall due to a significant jump in COVID-19 related provisions.

The standalone profit stood at Rs 1,407.80 crore in corresponding period in the last fiscal.

Provisions and contingencies shot up six-fold to Rs 1,047.47 crore in Q4FY20 against Rs 171.26 crore in the same period in Q4FY19 while the sequential rise was 135.9 percent.

First Published on May 25, 2020 10:20 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.