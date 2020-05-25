Kotak Mahindra Bank interest rates on saving account slashed to 3.50% from May 25

From May 25, Kotak Mahindra Bank’s interest rates on savings accounts are slashed to 3.50 percent per annum on balance up to Rs. 1 lakh. On balance above Rs. 1 lakh, the same is 4 percent. The rates are going to be the same for senior and non-senior customers.

The interest rates will also be the same for Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account/Small Account holders. For Non Resident (NRE/NRO) customers, the rate will be 3.50 percent for both senior and non-senior clients.

Nature Rate of Interest Normal Senior Citizen A. Domestic (W.e.f. May 25, 2020) 4%* p.a. on balance above Rs. 1 lakh, 3.50% p.a. on balance up to Rs. 1 lakh 4%* p.a. on balance above Rs. 1 lakh, 3.50% p.a. on balance up to Rs. 1 lakh B. Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account/Small Account (W.e.f. May 25, 2020) 4%* p.a. on balance above Rs. 1 lakh, 3.50% p.a. on balance up to Rs. 1 lakh 4%* p.a. on balance above Rs. 1 lakh, 3.50% p.a. on balance up to Rs. 1 lakh C. Non Resident (NRE/NRO) 3.50% p.a. 3.50% p.a.

On May 13, Kotak Mahindra Bank reported standalone profit of Rs 1,266.6 crore for the quarter ended March 2020, registering a 10 percent fall due to a significant jump in COVID-19 related provisions.

The standalone profit stood at Rs 1,407.80 crore in corresponding period in the last fiscal.

Provisions and contingencies shot up six-fold to Rs 1,047.47 crore in Q4FY20 against Rs 171.26 crore in the same period in Q4FY19 while the sequential rise was 135.9 percent.



