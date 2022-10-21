English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Samvat 2079 | D-Street Stars Talk about Markets and Stocks
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Invesco, others sell Zee shares worth Rs 1,396 crore

    OFI Global China and funds managed by Invesco offloaded a total of 5.46 per cent stake.

    PTI
    October 21, 2022 / 05:47 PM IST

    Investment firm Invesco and OFI Global China along with other entities sold 5.51 per cent in Zee Entertainment Ltd (ZEEL) for more than Rs 1,396 crore through open transactions. A total of 5,29,35,068 shares of the company were offloaded at a price of Rs 263.7 apiece, according to block deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

    OFI Global China and funds managed by Invesco offloaded a total of 5.46 per cent stake. The funds are Invesco Developing Markets Fund, Invesco Emerging Markets Equity Trust, MML Strategic Emerging Markets Fund and Invesco Emerging Markets Equity Trust. Besides, PF Emerging Markets Fund and Emerging Markets of the Pacific Select Fund sold ZEEL shares, as per the data.

    The total transaction value is more than Rs 1,395.89 crore. At the end of the June quarter, OFI Global China owned 10.14 per cent stake in the company.

    A clutch of mutual funds, foreign investors and insurance companies bought the shares. They include Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Tata MF, Baroda BNP Paribas MF, Edelweiss MF, Franklin Templeton MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Bofa Securities SA and Copthall Mauritius Investment.

    Earlier this month, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) gave its conditional approval for the proposed merger between media groups ZEEL and Sony.
    PTI
    Tags: #Invesco #OFI Global China Fund #Zee Entertainment
    first published: Oct 18, 2022 10:42 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.