App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Mar 20, 2018 02:36 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

IFCI gets favourable verdict in sale of assets of Blue Coast Hotels to ITC

IFCI gets favourable verdict in sale of assets of Blue Coast Hotels to ITC. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, V Satya Venkat Rao, Executive Director of IFCI spoke about the latest happenings in his company and sector.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

IFCI gets favourable verdict in sale of assets of Blue Coast Hotels to ITC. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, V Satya Venkat Rao, Executive Director of IFCI spoke about the latest happenings in his company and sector.

This judgement from Supreme Court (SC) is quite a trend setter, he said.

With this judgement now the creditors can definitely have a complete say in the matter of conducting sales, he added.

Speaking about non-performing assets (NPAs), he said that recovery of NPAs is a continuous process in IFCI. We have put all our efforts and energy in the right direction and have come out with a slew of measures, said Rao.

We have made substantial recoveries of Rs 800 crore so far in FY18 and we are targeting recovery of another Rs 200 crore by end of Q4FY18, he further mentioned.

For full interview, watch accompanying video…

tags #Business

most popular

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC