Ideas For Profit | Organised Footwear Players Set For Strong Growth, Should Investors Keep An Eye On Bata Or Relaxo?

Moneycontrol News December 18, 2020 / 07:28 PM IST

The branded footwear industry stands to gain with higher number of women in the workforce and increasing perception of footwear as a fashion accessory. Organised players have introduced premium products that have also boosted realisations. With COVID-19 impacting many smaller players, the share of organized players is expected to improve further. In this edition of Ideas for Profit, we discuss if there are opportunities for investors to grab in this space.