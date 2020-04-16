App
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 04:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello This Is... | COVID-19's impact on hospitality sector

Rohit Kapoor, CEO - India & South Asia, OYO Hotels & Homes, talks about disruption in payment cycles and OYO's efforts to contribute towards the fight against COVID-19.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The hospitality sector in India has been one of the worst-hit in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak.

Industry estimates suggest that total losses may be over Rs 5 lakh crore.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO - India & South Asia, OYO Hotels & Homes talks to Network18's Mridu Bhandari in this exclusive webcast about disruption in payment cycles, wishlist from the government, business continuity plans and OYO's efforts to contribute towards the war on COVID-19.

