you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 06:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

HDFC plans to raise Rs 45,000 crore by issuing bonds on private placement

HDFC will take up the proposal for the approval of shareholders at the annual general meeting to be held on August 2, it said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd plans to raise up to Rs 45,000 crore by issuing bonds in various tranches on a private placement basis, the company said on July 3.

HDFC will take up the proposal for the approval of shareholders at the annual general meeting to be held on August 2, it said in a regulatory filing.

"The board of directors of the Corporation shall consider the issuance of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures, in various tranches under a shelf disclosure document, aggregating Rs 45,000 crore on a private placement basis," HDFC said.

Close

The country's largest mortgate lender will also announce the first quarter earning for the current fiscal on the day of the AGM.

Stock of HDFC closed 0.19 percent down at Rs 2,489.50 on BSE.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 3, 2019 06:03 pm

tags #Business #Companies #HDFC #India

