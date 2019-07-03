HDFC plans to raise Rs 45,000 crore by issuing bonds on private placement

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd plans to raise up to Rs 45,000 crore by issuing bonds in various tranches on a private placement basis, the company said on July 3.

HDFC will take up the proposal for the approval of shareholders at the annual general meeting to be held on August 2, it said in a regulatory filing.

"The board of directors of the Corporation shall consider the issuance of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures, in various tranches under a shelf disclosure document, aggregating Rs 45,000 crore on a private placement basis," HDFC said.

The country's largest mortgate lender will also announce the first quarter earning for the current fiscal on the day of the AGM.

Stock of HDFC closed 0.19 percent down at Rs 2,489.50 on BSE.