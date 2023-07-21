Go First gets DGCA approval to resume flight operations, subject to conditions

Cash-strapped Go First, which had been flying for more than 17 years, stopped operations on May 3.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 21 accepted debt-laden airline Go First's resumption plan subject to conditions, including scheduled flight operations that will be approved for commencement only after the availability of the required interim funding and approval of flight schedule by the regulator.

"Go First may resume scheduled flight operations on availability of interim funding and approval of flight schedule by DGCA. Further, Go First has been directed to ensure compliance with all the applicable regulatory requirements, ensure continued airworthiness of the aircraft engaged in operations and subjecting every aircraft to a satisfactory handling flight prior to deployment for flight operations," the aviation regulator's notification stated.

Earlier on July 19, Go First had provided additional information sought by aviation watchdog DGCA following the special audit of its facilities in Delhi and Mumbai.

The official had said the airline has now also decided to recommence operations, subject to regulatory approval, with 15-18 aircraft and 130 flights per day and ramp up to 160 flights per day with 22 aircraft in the subsequent week.

As per the latest DGCA guidelines, the airline will be need to follow the below conditions in order to resume flight operations:

- Compliance of all the applicable regulatory requirements for holding an Air Operator Certificate shall be ensured at all times.

-Continuing airworthiness of the aircraft engaged in operations shall be ensured at all times.

-No aircraft shall be deployed for operations without undertaking a satisfactory handling flight.

-Any change in the company which has a bearing on the resumption plan submitted by the RP shall be promptly notified to DGCA.

-RP (resolution professional) shall submit the proposed flight schedule, commensurate with the available resources in terms of airworthy aircraft, qualified pilots, cabin crew etc, for the consideration of DGCA after making requisite arrangements for commencement of scheduled flight operations, including the interim funding required for resumption of operations.

-Scheduled flight operations can be commenced only after the availability of the required interim funding and approval of flight schedule by DGCA.

-The sale of tickets shall be commenced only after the approval of flight schedule by DGCA.

-The flight operations shall be subject to the proceedings and/or outcomes in the ongoing CIRP at NCLT, Delhi and other writ petitions/applications by the Lessors of aircraft leased to Go First, which are pending in the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi and NCLT, Delhi.

-RP shall submit information as sought by DGCA from time to time.

On July 10, Go First Resolution Professional Shailendra Ajmera invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) from the prospective buyers for the airline to expedite the sale process.

The deadline for submitting EoIs is August 9 and the final list of prospective resolution applicants will be declared on August 19, according to a public notice.