Go First provides additional information to DGCA post audit, says official

Cash-strapped Go First, which had been flying for more than 17 years, stopped operations on May 3. It is undergoing an insolvency resolution process.

Go First has provided additional information sought by aviation watchdog DGCA following the special audit of its facilities in Delhi and Mumbai, a senior airline official said on Wednesday.

The official also said the airline has now also decided to recommence operations, subject to regulatory approval, with 15-18 aircraft and 130 flights per day and ramp up to 160 flights per day with 22 aircraft in the subsequent week.

However, the plan to have 22 aircraft in the fleet with four in reserve and 160 flights per day post resumption, remains unchanged, the official emphasised.

"The DGCA after the audit had sought additional information from us, which we have submitted to it. Based on our responses, the regulator had sought some more information for clarity and that information was submitted today... there is nothing to be concerned about," the official told PTI.

He said that the airline has 22 aircraft ready with four in reserve and "as and when we get a go-ahead, we will start them deploying," the official said.

According to him, the airline is trying to get some 15-18 aircraft initially and there are some pilots whose recency is to be cleared in 4-5 days, so in the next week we will have balance aircraft, he said.

The official said that in the first week, the airline will have 130 flights and then scale it up to 160 flights in the subsequent week.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) conducted a special audit of Go First's facilities in Delhi and Mumbai earlier this month.

On July 10, Go First Resolution Professional Shailendra Ajmera invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) from the prospective buyers for the airline to expedite the sale process.

The deadline for submitting EoIs is August 9 and the final list of prospective resolution applicants will be declared on August 19, according to a public notice.