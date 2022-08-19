English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Live: Why Is IRCTC Selling Your Travel Data
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Future Enterprises defaults on Rs 12.68 crore interest payment for NCDs

    The due date for payment was August 17, 2022, FEL said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    August 19, 2022 / 02:08 PM IST
    Future Enterprises (Image: felindia.com)

    Future Enterprises (Image: felindia.com)

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Debt-ridden Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL) said it has defaulted on payments of interest of two non-convertible debentures totalling Rs 12.68 crore.

    The due date for payment was August 17, 2022, FEL said in a regulatory filing.

    "The company is unable to service its obligations in respect of the interest on Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) due on August 17, 2022," it said on Thursday.

    The debentures are secured with a coupon rate of 9.60 per cent per annum.

    The interest amount was payable for the period between February 16 and August 17, 2022, it said.

    Close

    The amount of securities issued was Rs 106 crore and Rs 159 crore, totalling Rs 265 crore.

    Earlier this week FEL informed exchanges that an operational creditor of the company has filed a plea before the National Company Law Tribunal to initiate insolvency proceedings against the firm.

    The Future group firm has missed the interest payment of several NCDs in the last three months.

    FEL was part of the 19 Future group companies operating in retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing segments, which were supposed to be transferred to Reliance Retail as part of a Rs 24,713-crore deal announced in August 2020.

    The deal was called off by billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd in April.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Future Enterprises #NCD
    first published: Aug 19, 2022 02:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.