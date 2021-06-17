Fortis says only 1% of its workforce who received two COVID-19 jabs required ICU/ventilator support

Fortis Healthcare | In the September quarter, Rakesh Junjhunwala held a 2.65 percent holding in the stock, and FIIs have increased its stake to 41.04 percent from 40.98 percent in the June quarter. In FY21 so far the stock price has risen 0 percent to Rs 125.70 as on October 26.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Fortis Healthcare, one of India's largest private hospital chain on June 17 said that amongst those who turned COVID-19 positive post-vaccination, just 1 percent of fully vaccinated healthcare workers developed severe illness requiring ICU care or ventilator support.

Fortis conducted a real world evidence study to assess around 16,000 healthcare workers with Fortis network who had been administered both first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine between January 2021 and May 2021.

After receiving both the doses, only 6 percent staff got infected. About 92 percent were mildly infected cases while 7 percent developed moderate illness requiring oxygen support and only 1 percent developed severe illness requiring ICU care ventilation.

Overall the evidence-based study of Fortis highlights that 92 percent of the fully vaccinated healthcare workers amongst those who acquired infection post-vaccination developed only mild COVID-19 infection, largely recovering under home care, despite a surge in serious infections during the second wave of the pandemic.

Fortis said the study was done to understand the role of vaccines and severity of COVID-19 infection post-vaccination.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Fortis study was done through the peak period of the second wave, wherein India was recording 3.5 to 4 lakhs cases each day and healthcare workers were working round-the-clock, attending to infected patients.

“The study clearly brings out important findings that the vaccines available in India for COVID-19 do provide protection against the virus even in healthcare workers who are at most risk and vulnerable to get infected by the virus," said Dr Bishnu Panigrahi, Group Head – Medical Strategy & Operations at Fortis Healthcare.

"While India has sound vaccine manufacturing capacity at its disposal, what is really needed is a comprehensive and multi-pronged mass education strategy to achieve last mile delivery," Panigrahi said.