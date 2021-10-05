MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Explained | The Srei Group case – Why the RBI superseded boards of 2 NBFCs

The banking regulator will soon initiate the process of resolution for both companies, which it said were superseded because of governance issues and payment defaults.

Ishan Shah
October 05, 2021 / 06:12 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India superseded the boards of Srei Infrastructure Finance and Srei Equipment Finance on October 4 and appointed former Bank of Baroda chief general manager Rajneesh Sharma as their administrator. The central bank also appointed a three-member committee to advise and assist the administrator. Here’s what went wrong and why the RBI superseded the boards.

Why did the RBI supersede the boards of Srei Infrastructure and Srei Equipment Finance?

The Reserve Bank said the boards of the two companies were superseded owing to governance concerns and defaults in their various payment obligations.

The banking regulator had conducted special audits of the two NBFCs, whose problems had escalated after the Covid-19 outbreak. Both companies were already under stress after the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation crises in 2018 created a liquidity crunch in the NBFC ecosystem.

How much do the two NBFCs owe creditors?

Close

Related stories

The two companies together have debt obligations to the tune of over Rs 29,000 crore, according to a note by Care Ratings on March 6, 2021, of which Srei Equipment’s dues were Rs 17,411.96 crore and Srei Infrastructure’s were Rs 11,828.34 crore. These include long-term facilities, short-term facilities, non-convertible debentures, long-term infrastructure bonds and perpetual bonds.

Why did Brickwork Ratings downgrade Srei’s ratings?

On April 6, 2021, Brickwork Ratings downgraded the long-term ratings of Srei Infrastructure on the innovative perpetual debt instrument to ‘BWR D’ from ‘BWR BB.’ The rating company also lowered the ratings of Srei Equipment to ‘BWR D’ from ‘BWR BBB/BB/A3.’

The rating company said in a note that the Srei Equipment downgrade was due to continuous delays by the company in meeting debt repayment obligations.

On Srei Infrastructure, it said the downgrade was on account of continuous delays in meeting debt repayment obligations and on the applicability of BWR’s cross-default policy, which is in line with guidelines. The rating company noted that Srei Infrastructure restructured the coupon payments of the perpetual debt instruments by taking the consent of investors prior to the due date, in line with the RBI’s guidelines. However, the rating company said it was restrained from treating non-payment of interest or principal as default earlier.

Why did the NBFCs delay their debt obligations?

Care Ratings, which had also downgraded Srei Equipment’s long-term and short-term facilities and NCDs, said in a note that the company’s collections had been significantly impacted due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the RBI’s directive on restructuring. As per the RBI guidelines, Srei only had the option of restructuring assets and not liabilities, which impacted the asset-liability mismatch profile.

It continued to have significant exposure to entities executing projects in the infrastructure sector including entities related to the group. A large proportion of Srei Equipment’s borrowers had sought a one-time restructuring of their loans, which resulted in cashflow mismatches. This forced the company to enter into arrangements with secured creditors, Care Ratings said.

The proposed meeting of creditors is yet to happen and there are ongoing delays and default on the borrowings availed by the company, it added.

What happens next?

The RBI said on October 4 it will shortly initiate the process of resolution of the two NBFCs under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Insolvency and Liquidation Proceedings of Financial Service Providers and Application to Adjudicating Authority) Rules, 2019, and would also apply to the National Company Law Tribunal for appointing the administrator as the insolvency resolution professional.

Once the NCLT approves the proposal, the boards of these entities will stand suspended and a moratorium will be imposed on any proceedings against these entities and enforcement of any security or transfer of assets, said Aashit Shah, a partner at J Sagar Associates, a law firm.

The corporate insolvency resolution process will enable foreign creditors, including bondholders, to restructure their debt alongside domestic creditors, he added.

If a resolution plan is successfully approved, it will allow the companies to start on a clean slate, which is missing under the RBI stressed assets framework, Shah said.

The NCLT will gather details of claims from various creditors. It will discuss with lenders and could start the process of inviting expressions of interest and lastly invite bids.

What happens to the creditors?

Going by the resolution in the DHFL case, banks may have to forego a significant portion of the loans they advanced to the entities. While DHFL was a retail franchise in the housing space with a presence across India, Srei is in infrastructure financing, where not many lenders have survived, including banks that have shifted their focus to retail lending.

As the resolution process moves forward, there will be greater clarity on how much the bondholders will receive. Unlike in the DHFL case, pension/provident funds have invested in Srei’s NCDs.
Ishan Shah
Tags: #RBI #Srei
first published: Oct 5, 2021 06:12 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.