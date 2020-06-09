App
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Exclusive | Emirates sacks 600 pilots in a day

Those sacked include a few Indian pilots, who were earlier with IndiGo. The layoffs are among the biggest for any airline in the world.

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879
 
 
Emirates, the state-owned Dubai-based airline, fired 600 pilots, including some from India, on June 9 in what is being seen as one of the largest layoffs in the airline industry.

The Indian pilots had recently joined the airline from IndiGo, the country's largest carrier, industry sources told Moneycontrol.

The latest round of firing takes to 792 the number of pilots who have been sacked by Emirates, one of the world's biggest long-haul airlines.

The airline began trimming its workforce on May 31 when it had sacked 180 pilots.

Sources told Moneycontrol that the pilots sacked on June 9 were first officers who were under training for type-rating on the A380. The pilots were on probation.

"Most of the pilots fired by Emirates on June 9 are on its A380 fleet," said a senior industry executive.

Over the years, Emirates has evolved into a premium airline, with a reputation for fine service that seen it emerge as the world's biggest operator of the jumbo A380 aircraft.

The airline plans to retire a large part of its fleet following the coronavirus outbreak that has brought the airline industry to a standstill, with countries around the world restricting movement of people. Around 40 of its 115 A380 aircraft will be put out of service.

Moneycontrol has written to Emirates for comments and will update the copy when the response comes in.

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 03:51 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Emirates

