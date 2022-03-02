English
    Edtech firm Practically acquires school management platform Fedena

    The acquisition, the edtech said, will offer schools with services including innovative and collaborative teaching tools, experiential learning content, and user friendly administrative and support tools.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 02, 2022 / 07:01 PM IST
    Edtech firm Practically on March 2 announced that it has acquired school management software platform Fedena, but did not disclose the deal value.

    The acquisition, the edtech said, will aid schools with services including innovative and collaborative teaching tools, experiential learning content, and user friendly administrative and support tools.

    “Fedena is a globally recognized solution provider that has helped educational institutes lower the cost of administration by integrating school management functions into a single easy-to-use software. This move not only boosts our active user base but also gives us an immediate global reach, besides allowing us to offer our product and services to Fedena’s existing network of schools,” said Charu Noheria, co-founder of Practically.

    Started in 2018, Practically uses interactive methods, such as Augmented Reality (AR), simulations and 3D videos for teaching. Founded by Subbarao Siddabattula, Charu Noheria, and Ilangovel Thulasimani, the edtech has the backing of a set of investors including YourNest Venture and Siana Capital.

    Neelakantha Karinje, CEO of Fedena (Foradian Technologies) said Practically has built a strong presence in the school education sector in India, the Middle East and gradually expanding to other territories as well. “By being part of Practically product and team, Fedena’s own offering will see greater adoption, more stickiness and deeper reach,” Karinje said.
    Tags: #edtech #ERP #Fedena #Practically #school management #YourNest Venture
