Druva raises $147 million, valuation soars to over $2 billion: Watch CEO Jaspreet Singh

Druva, which offers SaaS-based cloud data management and security solutions to organisations such as Pfizer, GameStop and NASA has closed a fresh round of funding worth $147 million, taking its valuation to over $2 Billion. Druva CEO Jaspreet Singh spoke to Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth on why he refused to take a higher valuation, plans for IPO and where Druva will be investing going forward

