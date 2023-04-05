DMart Q4 update: Revenue from operations up 20% YoY to Rs 10,337 crore

In its December quarter, DMart had reported a 6.6 percent rise in consolidated post-tax profit at Rs 590 crore

Avenue Supermarts, which operates retail chain DMart, on April 5 said its standalone revenue from operations in the quarter ended March 31, 2023 came at Rs 10,337 crore, up 20 percent from Rs 8,606 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Total number of stores as of March 31, 2023 stood at 324, Avenue Supermarts said in an exchange filing.

Meanwhile, shares of DMart on April 5 closed 2.77 percent higher at Rs 3,654.15 a piece on the BSE. So far this year, the stock is down 10.31 percent. DMart's scrip has hit 52-week high of Rs 4,606 apiece.

In its December quarter, the company had reported a 6.6 percent rise in consolidated post-tax profit at Rs 590 crore as against Rs 553 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Total revenue for the October-December quarter stood at Rs 11,569 crore, as compared to Rs 9,218 crore in the same period last year, Avenue Supermarts said in a stock exchange filing on January 14. This indicates a growth of 25.5 percent YoY.

Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) for the company in Q3FY23 came in at Rs 965 crore, as against Rs 866 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year, up by 11.4 percent. EBITDA margin, however, had declined to 8.3 percent from 9.4 percent in Q3 FY22.